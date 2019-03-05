Share:

Islamabad (PR) All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) President Hameed Haroon and Secretary General Sarmad Ali have expressed profound grief on behalf of APNS office-bearers and members of the executive committee over the sad demise of Moin Gul, father of Muhammad Tahir Khan, office assistant of the Society.

The APNS office-bearers and staff have offered condolence to the bereaved family and have prayed that Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give them courage and patience to bear the loss.