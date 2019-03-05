Share:

LAHORE - Indian troops initiated firing in Neza Pir, Pandu, Khanjar Munawar, Battal and Baghsar sectors along the Line of Control (LoC) and intermittent firing was continuing, says ISPR.

In a statement issued on Monday, ISPR said: "Pakistan Army troops responded effectively to Indian fire targeting Indian posts. There were no casualties on the Pakistan side in the past 24 hours.”

"Pakistan armed forces continue state of alert and vigilance," the statement added.

As per the military's media wing, funeral prayers for Naik Khuram, who was martyred while returning fire to Indian posts firing from across the LoC on Saturday, were offered in Dera Ghazi Khan.

Naik Khurran was laid to rest with full military honours for defending the motherland. On Sunday, Havaldar Abdur Rab, martyred in the same incident, was laid to rest.

Hav Abdur Rab and Naik Khuram were among two of four people who died in Indian firing across the LoC on Saturday, according to the ISPR.

The army's media wing had announced that there was relative calm along the LoC after a heavy cross-border firing on the nights of March 1 and 2. However, intermittent firing took place the previous night in the Neza Pir, Jandrot and Baghsar sectors.