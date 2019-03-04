Share:

ISLAMABAD -Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad decided to resist decision of Capital Development Authority of not providing permanent landfill site near Sangjani, forcing the former to dump garbage in the already-overflowing temporary site.

The MCI Mayor will formally ask the CDA to allocate same land selected over a year ago as permanent site considering the minimum hauling distance, suitable topography of the land, out of residential areas, distant from air-craft route for flight safety and socio-environmental factors, official sources from MCI Sanitation Directorate said on Monday.

Despite lapse of over 50 years, no permanent garbage dumping site had been set up for the capital as it had been relocated to various sectors including H-10, I-12, I-14, I-15 and then back to I-12 over the years.