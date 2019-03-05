Share:

KARACHI - It has been six months since the newly-elected Sindh Assembly began its proceedings on August 13 but it has fallen short of undertaking any sort of legislation process and formation of Public Accounts Committee or any other standing committees so far, dashing hopes the masses.

Since objective of the provincial assemblies is to carryout legislation, especially on the part of treasury, the Sindh Assembly has only passed eight bills during its around 55 sittings in the first parliamentary year of the incumbent government’s five year tenure. The house usually has just over 100 sittings during a parliamentary year.

FAFEN report says SA carried out almost 142 pieces of legislation during five years tenure from 2013-18.

The figures represent a par below performance of the provincial assembly that had remained on top amongst other provincial assemblies of the country in respect of the legislation.

Free and Fair Election Network (FAFEN) that oversees the legislative process in assemblies across the country in its report comparing assemblies found that the Sindh Assembly carried out most legislation during the five year tenure of the past assembly from 2013-18.

“The provincial assembly passed 142 pieces of legislation from May 29, 2013 to March 31, 2017- averaging almost three bills a month.”

If past performance of the assembly is to be compared than, the house should have passed at least 18 bills in the first six months of the provincial assembly.

However, it passed eight bills of which four were aimed at devolving powers under 18th amendment to the province including Sindh Institute of Child Health and Neonatology Bill, 2018, Civil Procedure (Sindh Amendment) Bill, 2018, Sindh Zakat and Ushr (Amendment) Bill, 2018 And Sindh Institute Of Cardiovascular Diseases Bill, 2018.

Two bills were aimed at amendments to the Local Government Act 2013 in order to strengthen PPP hold at district council levels. These amendments included Sindh Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2019 and the Sindh Local Government (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019.

Two other bills that were passed by the house included Sindh Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2019 and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Institute of Trauma At Karachi Bill, 2018.

Although public importance bills were also tabled in the house but a delay was witnessed in their passage from the house.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM-P) lawmaker Muhammad Hussain cited his privilege motion a reason of below par legislation in the house. “My motion that was deferred in the house over lack of implementation on 95 percent of last five years bills was main reason behind government’s reluctance in bringing new bills,” he claimed.

He blamed that the government was only serious in lawmaking that serves its interests while the opposition input on it, is neither taken and if they try to give it during proceedings it is bulldozed through majority of the house.

The provincial government spokesman, however, rejected that the lawmaking has been on lower side and said that till now the provincial assembly is way ahead other assemblies of the country in legislation process.

We have passed eight bills and others are also with select committees. Many more bills are in the offing that are approved from cabinet and will be tabled in next sittings, he informed.

TREASURY BLOCKING

OPPOSITION AGENDA IN SA

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Party lawmakers during the ongoing session of the provincial assembly have tried to block opposition agenda by submitting a large number of their adjournment and call attention motions.

Muhammad Hussain termed the treasury attitude as against the democratic and parliamentary norms. He blamed them of intentionally bulldozing the opposition agenda by submitting a bulk of call attention notices and adjournment motions.

“Normally the opposition submits these motions for redressal of their issues,” he said adding that treasury does not require it due to their direct approach to ministers and chief minister of their party.

Even the treasury lawmakers have submitted their agenda on private members day, he lambasted and added that the PPP lawmakers are raising the issues of federal government incompetence in Sindh Assembly which is of no use and it should rather be raised by their lawmakers in National Assembly and Senate proceedings.

“PPP has its chief minister and if they have issues with federal government, the chief minister should directly talk to them or stage protests in Islamabad over it.

He also blamed delay in formation of business advisory committee for disputes on business of the house and said that normally it is formed as soon as possible but in this tenure six months have passed by and there is no progress on it.

Wahab while rejecting it said that it is right of every lawmaker whether from treasury or opposition to bring his agenda. He also said that they have raised federal issues in the assembly in order to not only inform lawmakers over their injustices but also get assent from house to raise it with federal authorities on behalf of entire province.

PAC, STANDING COMMITTEES

YET TO BE FORMED

The provincial assembly is also yet to form the standing committees of the house that plays a pivotal role in overseeing legislation process due to a deadlock between the treasury and opposition benches over distribution of the chairmanships of the committees.

The government has agreed upon giving chairmanship of 14 standing committees to the opposition, however, it refused to budge over their demand of having chairmen of departments of their choice.

The veteran MQM-P lawmaker, who is elected for sixth time in the house, said that the deadlock between the two sides is on the chairmanship of the public accounts committee.

Both sides had nearly agreed upon the standing committees issue but the PAC is the major bone of contention in resolving it,” he said and demanded to give it to opposition as per given at federal level.

The advisor to CM Sindh on Information said that they demanded PAC for opposition in NA because of a tradition and charter of democracy signed between PPP and PML-N. The chief minister has offered that if this opposition and its leaders sign COD then they would also give PAC chairman to them in provincial assembly.