Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz has said that her father's life is in danger as he has had four angina attacks in the last week.

After her visit to Kot Lakhpat Jail, Maryam Nawaz posted on Twitter, "MNS’s doctor & I met him at Kotlakhpat jail today. During the meeting, he had an episode of angina & asked for his nitrate spray. It was then that he divulged that he has had similar attacks 4 times last week. He reiterated that he will neither report nor complain."

MNS’s doctor & I met him at Kotlakhpat jail today. During the meeting he had an episode of angina & asked for his nitrate spray. It was then that he divulged that he has had similar attacks 4 times in last week. He reiterated that he will neither report nor complain. — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) March 5, 2019

"There is no treatment offered to him even when he is taken to & kept in the hospital for days. He says he doesn’t want to be in the hospital as an excuse or escape or just for the sake of it", she continued.

There is no treatment offered to him even when he is taken to & kept in the hospital for days. He says he doesn’t want to be in the hospital as an excuse or escape or just for the sake of it. https://t.co/FSyZnfvGmX — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) March 5, 2019

She once again called out the government to provide suitable treatment to 3 times elected prime minister.

"MNS has been a 3 times Prime Minister & the insensitivity & callousness regarding his health on part of the govt is shocking to say the least. My family & I are extremely concerned given the grave risk to his health. His condition is in every way life-threatening."

She added that "It’s a medical fact that every episode of angina worsens the heart disease further & can irreversibly damage the heart. Who will I blame or who will be responsible if anything happens to him God forbid? The callousness, I repeat, is shocking."

Nawaz has been imprisoned at Kot Lakhpat jail since December 2018 following his conviction in a corruption reference.