ISLAMABAD- The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Rawalpindi asked the persons cheated by Askari Group of Investment (AGI) services to file their compensation claims within the next two weeks.

According to an announcement of NAB, Rawalpindi, the bureau was conducting investigations against Askari Group of Investment (AGI) for depriving a number of people from their hard earned money by false claims of giving vehicles on easy instalments and failing to deliver the vehicle as per promise made despite receiving payments. The applications of claims could be submitted to Director General, NAB Rawalpindi through courier, email, personally or through a representative.

Further details could be collected from investigative officer NAB, Civic Centre, G-6, Melody Islamabad.

The applications should have supporting documents including a copy of Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC), original documents, receipts, affidavit, complaint so that legal action could be taken against the culprits.