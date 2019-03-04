Share:

Rawalpindi-The managements of 3 construction companies including a former legislator of the PML-N have apparently landed in hot waters after National Accountability Bureau held inquiry against them for plundering hard-earned money from a large numbers of citizens by selling disputed plots in 4 housing projects, revealed official sources on Monday. The Bureau decided to launch inquiry after scores of victims filed complaints with DG NAB stating that the housing schemes’ managements had swindled hefty amounts from them and not transferring plots to them, they said.

The NAB has also written a letter to Additional District Collector Revenue and high ups of Rawalpindi Development Authority barring them from transferring land and issuing NoC for the housing projects, they said.

The companies were identified as Aim Pak Builders and Developers, Aim Pak Associates and Geo Masters that owned four housing projects including Safari Enclave, Safari Enclave-II, Safari Greens and Executive Villas in different parts of the city, they added. The investigators of NAB have also invited complaints from victims of the housing projects by floating an advertisements in national dailies to take prompt action against managements of the three companies allegedly involved in swindling innocent citizens of billion of rupees in the name of plots, villas and farm houses, sources mentioned.

The letter, dispatched by NAB (Rawalpindi), copy of which is also available with The Nation, reads NAB Rawalpindi was conducting inquiry against mentioned housing schemes. In this regard, it is intimated that the following accused sponsors, directors, owners and their associates in the housing projects titled “Safari Enclave, Safari Enclave-II, Safari Greens and Executive Villas” reportedly hold properties in the Mouzas namely Chaklala, Kot Jabbi, Kotha Kalan and Dhagal, Rawalpindi”.

The other accused, who would be grilled by NAB investigators for their involvement in land frauds, have been identified as Shazia Mehboob wife of Malik Ghulam Mehboob, Ilyas on of Karam Din, Abid Sheikh, son of Sheikh Fazal Hussain, Ammad Abid Sheikh and Fawad Abid Sheikh, sons of Abid Mehmood Sheikh, Ansar Mehmood Ahmed, son of Ahmed Khan, Ashfaq Ashraf, son of Ahraf, Malik Irfan Mehboob, son of Ghulam Akbar, Iftikhar Ahmed Malik, son of Akram, Chaudhry Shakil Ahmed Ghalib, son of Sakhi, Sajjad Haider, son of Ghulam Haider, Wajiha Tahir, wife of Sheikh Yaseen Farooq, Atta Ur Rehman Qureshi, son of Zameer Qureshi, Abdul Waheed Sheikh, son of Mir Zaman and Shafaat Hussain Shah, son of Mehboob Shah, sources said.

Jamshaid Aftab, Director Metropolitan and Traffic Engineering of RDA, during a chat with The Nation, said the authority had received a letter from NAB and had also dispatched its reply accordingly. He said that it was mentioned in the letter that RDA had not only declared the housing projects as illegal but also sealed their booking offices besides displaying banners on sites cautioning people from investment. However, the ADCR was not available for his comments.

Meanwhile, the victim members of Safari Enclave-II assembled in Police Station Saddar Bairooni and staged a protest demo against atrocities of Sheikh Waheed and Raja Tariq, who is said to be cousin of Raja Arshad languishing in Adiala Jail in connection with Barrister Fahad Malik murder case. The protestors were holding placards and banners mentioning slogans against land mafia.

The demanded the CPO Abbas Ahsan to initiate legal action against the duo for launching armed attacks on members of Safari Enclave-II for grabbing their lands. SHO assured the victims a prompt action against the accused.