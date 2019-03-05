Share:

ISLAMABAD - National Accountability Bureau has summoned Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on March 15 in the LNG case with advise to provide evidence of allegations he levelled in his complaint against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and others. Earlier, the NAB Rawalpindi had summoned the minister on February 27 but he ignored and did not record his statement in the same case.

Former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had appeared before NAB investigation team last month and recorded his stamen in this case. The NAB investigation team investigated former PM Abbasi almost for two hours and gave him a questionnaire with direction to submit it within a week. Abbasi had also ignored the first summon of Bureau. Former finance minister Miftah Ismail had also been summoned in the same case and recorded his statement in January 2019.

The Bureau had issued first reminder of first notice to Sheikh Rashid and advised him to provide evidence related to the case. The NAB notice says: “Whereas the competent authority has taken the cognizance of an offence allegedly committed by the subject accused persons under the provisions of NAO 1999.