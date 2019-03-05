Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) has reduced the prices of re-gasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) by 2.78 percent or $0.295/mmbtu for SNGPL and 5.977 percent or 0.6519 per mmbtu for SSGC consumers for the month of March.

According to a notification issued by OGRA, the re-gasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) price for consumers of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) will be $10.3042 per million British thermal units (mmbtu) and $10.2543 per mmbtu for consumers of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) for March 2019.

For February 2019, the price was $10.5993 per mmbtu for SNGPL and $10.9062 per mmbtu for SSGCL consumers. The new notified prices for March 2019 have been reduced by 2.78 percent (or $0.295 per mmbtu) for SNGPL and 5.977 percent (or 0.6519 per mmbtu) for SSGC compared to prices in previous month of February 2019.

It is pertinent to mention here that in last month of February 2019 too, the government had reduced the RLNG prices for SNGPL consumers by 3.97 percent to $10.599 per mmbtu and for SSGC price was cut by 4.10 percent to $10.906 per mmbtu.

Due to decrease in international market, the relief has been transferred to the local RLNG consumers. The price of RLNG also includes charges of the LNG terminals, transmission losses, port charges and margins of the importers i.e. Pakistan State Oil (PSO) and Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL).

These new RLNG weighted average sale prices for March 2019 have been computed, based on the 10 cargoes imported during the month of which six were imported by Pakistan State Oil (PSO) and four by Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL).