Share:

ISLAMABAD - Condemning Federal Water Resources Minister Faisal Vawda’s remarks in a TV programme, opposition lawmakers in the Monday’s National Assembly session asked the government to cancel his membership.

The MNAs from both sides consumed over 90 per cent of the session time to resolve the matter regarding Vawda in a TV program.

As the opposition MNAs were willing to adopt a resolution condemning the minister’s remarks but the treasury members want to resolve it without passing the resolution in the house. The dialogue between the government and the opposition MNAs lasted over two hours could not reach any final solution.

Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri, sensing the emotions of lawmakers, summoned Vawda to appear before the House and present explanation of his comments, he made in a TV programme. “If Minister Faisal Vawda is in Islamabad, he should come and give explanation on his words,” said the deputy speaker.

The proceedings of the house remained suspended for two hours as government members, Minister for Defence Pervaiz Khattak, Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri, State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhhmad and others remained engaged in discussion with opposition members.

The discussion between government and opposition also held in speaker’s chamber but it also seemingly remained inconclusive. The House also echoed with slogans ‘Nara Takbeer – Allahu Akbar’, ‘Ghulam Hain Ghulam Hain- Rasool Ke Ghulam Hain’. Maulana Abdul Shakoor from JUI-F, on point of order, raised the matter the minister had made very wrong remarks in a TV show.

“Vawda is no more Muslim after his remarks Membership of this minister should be suspended and he also deserved to be hanged,” he said. Another member form MMA Maulana Asmatullah said Vawda should come into the House and tender apology.

PML-N’s MNA Rohail Asghar asked the chair to summon the minister. He said it would not be sufficient to tender apology by the minister.

PPP’s Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said the remarks of the minister were very wrong. “He (Minister) should come and tender apology,” he said.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said love with Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is a prerequisite for a Muslim. About Prime Minister Imran Khan, Qureshi said Imran Khan has respect, and devotion for the Holy Prophet [PBUH).

About the remarks made by Faisal Vawda, minister said that Mr Vawda should be asked to present explanation about what he has said. Later Maulana Abdul Shakoor from JUI-F told the media that they were willing to pass resolution in the house. “We will make all effort to adopt resolution tomorrow (Tuesday).We have all the support of PPP-P and PML-N,” he said.

OIC RESOLUTION ENDORSE Pakistan’s JOINT SESSION RESOLUTION TO CONDEMN INDIAN BRUTALITIES IN KASHMIR

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi shared with the house that OIC resolutions condemning Indian brutalities in Occupied Kashmir have also endorsed the unanimous resolution passed by the joint sitting of parliament. “We have achieved our goal by abstaining from the OIC session held in Abu Dhabi, which Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj could not get by going there,” he said.

The Minister said it has been India’s old wish to become member of the OIC by using Muslim population living in India. “Muslims live in Israel and Myanmar, but they cannot be offered membership of the platform meant for Ummah,” he said. The House also passed the elections (amendment) bill, 2018”. The bill moved by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan will amend the elections act, 2017.

The bill aimed at authorizing the election commission to constitute a bench comprising three or more members of the commission to hear and decide complaints, applications, petitions or appeals. The bill also authorizes the commission to constitute more benches to effectively dispose of cases.