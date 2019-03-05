Foreign Office Spokesman Mohammed Faisal on Tuesday acknowledging the valued contributions of Hindu community said the country honoured them as their own citizens.
In a tweet, he wrote “Pakistan proudly owns the white part in the flag as much as the green,” referring to the flag’s white colour representing non-Muslims (Minorities) and green the Muslims of the country.
We value the contributions of the Hindu community and honour them as our own, he further wrote