Foreign Office Spokesman Mohammed Faisal on Tuesday acknowledging the valued contributions of Hindu community said the country honoured them as their own citizens.

In a tweet, he wrote “Pakistan proudly owns the white part in the flag as much as the green,” referring to the flag’s white colour representing non-Muslims (Minorities) and green the Muslims of the country.

#Pakistan proudly owns the white in the flag as much as the green, values contributions of the Hindu community & honours them as our own. — Dr Mohammad Faisal (@DrMFaisal) March 5, 2019

