ISLAMABAD- Pakistan Academy of Letters will organise Pakistan Women National Literary seminar in connection with International Women Day on March 8.

Federal Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal is likely to be the chief guest on the occasion.

While Parliamentary Secretary for National History and Literary Heritage Ghazala Saifi will be the guest of honour on the occasion. Dr Fatima Hassan will preside over the day-long national women seminar.

Purpose of the seminar is to explore contribution women writers to literature to bring about positive changes in the society. Women writers, linguists, research scholars and academics will participate in the seminar to exchange their research work and developments in their particular field.

Chairman PAL Syed Junaid Akhlaq will present the introduction of the seminar in the inaugural session of the seminar. Number of literary books would be launched in the day-long seminar.

Dr Manza Yaqoob will present her copy on a book of PAL “Pakistani Women Writers”. Dr Fatima Hassan will present her copy on “Khamoshi Ki Awaz” (Voice of Silence). Dr Panna Baloch will present her paper on “Baloch Aurat Tarikh ki Tanazoor Main” (Baloch Women in historical perspective).

The seminar will be moderated by Dr Humera Ishfaq.