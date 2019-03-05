Share:

LAHORE - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reassured all ticket-holders of the Lahore-leg matches in the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2019 that they will get refunds on the face value of the tickets.

“As is the case for all online sales, fans who purchased tickets through www.yayvo.com will have their transactions reversed on to their credit/debit cards in the next few days without needing to go to the TCS centres,” said PCB spokesman here on Monday.

He said all the tickets purchased physically will be refunded post March 18 through dedicated TCS centres across the country. The PCB will share more details of the specific TCS centres in due course. “Ticket for the March 7 match will be valid for the March 11 double-header. With approximately 85 percent of tickets already sold, the remaining 15 percent tickets are still up for grabs which can be purchased at the original price of the March 7 match. Tickets for the March 9 and 14 matches will be made available shortly for purchase. Further details will be provided in due course.”

He said tickets for matches in Karachi, as per previous schedule for which dates have not changed, will continue to be valid.