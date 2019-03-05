The police arrested 10 outlaws including proclaimed offenders, recovered arms, drugs and valuables during separate actions in various areas of district on Tuesday.

According to details, the police teams belonging to different police stations of district Sujawal conducted operations against criminals in jurisdiction of respective police stations.

During separate actions, 10 outlaws including POs, drug pushers and gamblers were apprehended with arms, drugs and other valuables.

The recovered weapons, drugs, other valuables were confiscated and the police after registering separate cases against the detainees at concerned police stations have started investigation.