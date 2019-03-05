Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Super League Four (PSL-4) matches have been shifted from Lahore to Karachi due to difficulties in logistic issues and not the security reasons, the Punjab Assembly was told on Monday.

Arguments between Minister for Prosecution Chaudhary Zaheer-ud-Din and opposition legislators from Chiniot-PPPs Syed Hassan Murtaza and Ilyas Chinioti-caused the infuriated Opposition to pint quorum, leading to ending of the session without initiating debate on the annual report of Punjab Public Service Commission for the year 2011.

The session started one hour and 45 minutes beyond the scheduled time with Speaker Chaudharay Parvez Elahi in the chair.

Before the start of proceedings on question hour, PML-N’s Waris Kallu stood on a point of order and drew attention of the House towards shifting of matches scheduled in Lahore to Karachi, saying it was a big injustice with sports loving people in the province.

Law Minister Raja Basharat said that the matches had been shifted due to difficulties in making logistics arrangements in the wake of tension on borders. He said that it has nothing to do with the security as law and order situation was quite normal.

Question Hour on Forestry, Wildlife and Fisheries ended within half an hour. Interestingly all four questions on agenda were taken up and the relevant minister Sibtain Khan answered to all the supplementary queries, consuming only around 30 minutes in the entire exercise.

To a question of PTI’s Uzma Kardar, Sibtain Khan said that only 3.1 per cent of land in the province was under forest cover. He said that forestry remained the neglected sector during the previous regimes. Now the government was giving due attention to this important sector, he said.

To another supplementary question of the same legislator, the minister said that no analysis of fish and feed could be carried out from 2008-13 as the laboratory was completed in 2014. He said the government was introducing new fish seeds. He said that seed of cost effective fish Talapia has been prepared at own hatchery. Previously, he said, the seed of this fish was being imported from Thailand. He said that this fish would be available in the market at Rs200-225 per kilogram and would decrease reliance on costly mutton and beef.

Replying to adjournment motion of PML-N’s Arshad Malik, Minister for Food Samiullah Chaudhry said that entire stock of wheat was safe at godowns. He said that still stock was highest after releasing 4.4 million metric tonne wheat. By April this year, he said, only the quantity needed for food security would be available in stock.

To the assertion of Arshad Malik that the wheat procured after giving huge subsidy was not safe at godowns, the minister said that it should had been pointed when the previous regime spent Rs205 billion from public money on subsidy.

The chair directed the committee already constituted under the leadership of the law minister to seek record of available stock, ensured its safety and sale of surplus wheat to create space at godowns for procuring wheat this season.

Samiullah Khan drew attention of the chair towards empty officials’ gallery. He said that administrative officers were not giving due attention and respect to this august House. The chair directed the law minister to approach the secretary and direct him to ensure presence of relevant officers during the PA proceedings.

The law minister said that relevant ministers were responsible for conveying to the secretaries regarding relevant agenda. He said that the ministers should exert their authority.

Speaking on the issue of private schools fleecing the hapless parent and promise of the PTI regime to introduce uniform curriculum, Chaudhary Zaheer-ud-Din said that the government formulated curriculum and the same would be implemented in the next educational year. The chair directed the government to take steps for implementing the apex court verdict on the issue of high tuition fee of private schools. In a lighter vein, Chaudhry Zaheer-ud-Din pointed the fake reports of huge gold reservoirs in Chiniot, the constituency of Syed Hassan Murtaza.

PML-N’s Ilyas Chinioti said that the minister has used derogatory remarks about his area. He announced staging a walkout in protest while giving a deaf ear to the minister trying to give reply. In the meantime, one of the opposition legislators pointed quorum.

As the quorum remained incomplete even after ringing bells for five minutes, the chair adjourned the session till Tuesday (today) at 11am.