An accountability court on Tuesday rejected the National Accountability Bureau's plea for extension in the physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Aleem Khan and sent him to jail on 15-days judicial remand.

PTI leader, brought by the NAB in court in tight security.

The court rejecting NAB's request for an extension in Aleem Khan's physical remand sent him to jail on judicial remand till March 18.

On this occasion, PTI leader Shoaib Siddiqui said, "NAB had sought an extension in Aleem's remand and stated that he did not declare his properties, although there is no document which the former minister did not share with officials of the accountability watchdog."

"Aleem will be released soon," he further added.

NAB had arrested Aleem Khan on February 6 in cases pertaining to owning assets beyond his known sources of income and offshore companies.

Shortly after his arrest, Aleem Khan resigned from the post of Punjab local government minister and sent his resignation to the Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.