Rawalpindi-Punjab government has ordered an inquiry against provincial Law Minister Basharat Raja, his nephew Raja Moeen and cronies for allegedly converting a 25-year-old overhead and water tank into commercial plaza at Union Council Dhamial, home town of the minister, official sources said on Monday. Deputy Commissioner, Rawalpindi has been appointed as inquiry officer by the government for which a notification has also been issued, the sources added.

The Punjab government launched the inquiry against law minister and cronies on a complaint lodged by Dr Shafique, son of Brig (R) Sajwal Khan Malik, resident of KRL Colony, Khana Dak, they said.

The accused will be summoned soon for recording their statements by the inquiry officer, said sources. A criminal case could be registered against the law minister, his nephew Raja Moeez, who is Chairman UC Dhamial and cronies if they were found guilty during the integration. The notification, issued by Additional Secretary (Admin), as ex-officio director Anti-Corruption, LG and Community Department, reads as “You have been empowered as inquiry officer to enquire unlawful trespass over 25-year-old overhead and underground water tank in UC Dhamial, Rawalpindi by Raja Basharat and cronies for illegal conversion into commercial plaza on the allegations as raised in a complaint lodged by Dr Shafiq Ur Rehman. It is imperative to add that after conducting inquiry, if it is found that there are sufficient grounds/evidences to register a criminal case against the accused, then findings of the enquiry officer/investigation officer must be recommended along with complete record of the case to the Director General of ACE and a copy of the inquiry be addressed to Director ACE Lahore.

The matter may be assigned top priority and requisite enquiry report may also be reached within stipulated time preferably within fortnightly positively,” The cell phone of DC Rawalpindi was switched off while Law Minister Basharat Raja and Chairman UC Dhamial Raja Moeen neither responded to phone calls nor did reply to SMS sent by this correspondent on their cell numbers to know their point of views.