Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan has resigned after his controversial remarks about Hindu minority.

Punjab Chief Minister's Spokesperson Shahbaz Gill said that Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has accepted his resignation.

Fayyaz decided to tender his resignation, after apologising for his anti-Hindu remarks as he faced severe criticism from senior members of his party leadership, opposition and social media users.

"I was addressing Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Indian armed forces and their media not the Hindu community in Pakistan," the minister said in his apology.

"I apologise if my remarks hurt the Hindu community in Pakistan," "My remarks were in no way directed at Pakistan's Hindu community," he further added.

Fayyaz Chohan came under severe criticism from his party leadership and social media users with #SackFayazChohan trending on Twitter for his anti-Hindu remarks while addressing a gathering on February 24.