ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Foreign is shifting from manual attestation system to digital attestation, an official statement said yesterday. The step is being taken to improve Consular Services, the statement released by the foreign ministry said. “I t will initially launch digital QR Code system at the Headquarters with effect from March 5, 2019. The QR Code System will also be introduced subsequently at Camp Offices,” it said.

QR Code system, it said, was a user-friendly digital attestation process, which would lead to expeditious attestation. This will help to verify the attestation of their documents via QR Code scanner.

“Moreover, the malpractice of forged attestation would be curbed. Digital attestation would also help create paperless environment as the data will be digitally backed up,” the statement added.