RAWALPINDI- Speakers emphasised intrusive policies and strategies by developing the soil management system, investing in the up-gradation of soil and through education and effective extension programmes to increase productivity of soil and said that only 10% of world soil was being used for food production which must be increased up to 60 percent by 2050 in order to meet with food needs.

They stated this at a national seminar on role of soil in global food supply and oath-taking ceremony of Soil Science Society of Pakistan, held at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR), on Monday.

The seminar was organised by Institute of Soil Sciences, PMAS-AAUR in coordination with Soil Science Society of Pakistan with an aim to highlight the importance of soil. Dr Abdul Rasheed, former president of Soil Science Society, was the chief guest while Dr Nadeem Akhtar Abbasi, vice chancellor PMAS-AAUR, was the guest of honour.

While addressing the seminar, Dr Zahir Ahmed Zahir, eminent soil scientist from Institute of Soil and Environment Sciences, University of Agriculture, Faisalabad highlighted importance of soil in perspective of global food supply and said, “Soil is the integral part of any food web. It supports plants and animals while these two depends on soil to fulfil their basic needs.”

He said that soil was a slowly-renewable resource and its productivity was continuously declining with the increase of population also resulting in loss of one-third of arable land. He also guided the audience on soil functions, its uses and the factors affecting its value.

Vice Chancellor PMAS-AAUR Dr Nadeem Akhtar Abbasi stressed the need of collaborative efforts and the best utilisation of the forum to deal with the issues of soil at national and international levels for the economic uplift of the country and said, “Of-course, soil with other environmental factors is essential for life and continuity of soil’s life is most important to us.”

He hoped that the society would play a pivotal role to bridge the gap among education, research and field also he assured every support from varsity for the betterment of Soil Science Society of Pakistan.

Dr Abdul Rashid, Former President Soil Science Society of Pakistan congratulated upcoming executives of the society and looked forward for the better leadership ahead. He was of the view that having a vibrant and functional society today was because of the efforts of all members who served for the development of science.

An oath-taking ceremony was also held on this occasion in which Dr Kaleem Abbasi , Vice Chancellor University of Muzaffarabad, AJK took oath as the president of the society while Dr Anayat Ullah Rajpar, Dr Shahid Javed, Dr Dost and Dr Sharif Buzdar as vice presidents, Dr Ghulam Murtaza Jamro as General Secretary, Saer Sarwar as Joint Secretary, Dr M Iqbal as Treasurer while Dr Javed Shah, Dr Makshoof Ahmed and Munazza Yusra took oath as the counsellors of the society. Dr Abdul Rashid took the oath from the new office barriers.