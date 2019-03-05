Share:

SUKKUR - The activists of various political and religious parties staged protest rallies against India for threatening Pakistan on Monday.

They were holding placards and banners inscribed with slogans against India. Such a rally was organised by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Sukkur chapter under the leadership of Mayor Sukkur Arsalan Shaikh.

Speaking on the occasion, Mayor Sukkur, Deputy Mayor Tariq Chuhan, Dr Arshad Mughul and others said the masses would stand shoulder to shoulder with the Armed Forces to thwart any aggression.

The traders and workers of various political parties staged separate rallies and gathered at Farooq-e-Azam Chowk. The protesters torched the effigy of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion.

Nation ready to thwart any aggression

Addressing the protesters, the speakers said that they were ready to fight along the Armed Forces if India imposed a war on Pakistan.

Workers of different political parties, traders and civil defence volunteers participated in the rally.