Share:

RAWALPINDI : The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) is going to organize two days All Pakistan Chambers Presidents Conference (APCPC) on March 6-7. President RCCI Malik Shahid Saleem, while providing details, said that it is an honor and legacy for RCCI that it has been organizing this event for the last ten years on regular basis.

The major aim of this conference was to develop a common platform for all chambers and trade associations to raise economic issues at national level, providing suggestions/recommendation to the government related to trade policy, business environment and all issues affecting businesses directly or indirectly, he added.

Malik said APCPC was the most appropriate platform to raise economic issues and talk about the business community’s concerns.