KHAIRPUR - An engineer was shot dead for resistance during a robbery in Ranipur on Monday.

According to Ranipur police, motorcyclists intercepted an engineer, Chandar Mal, member of Hindu community, at Hindu Mohalla and tried to rob him at gunpoint. As he resisted, the bandits opened fire at him. He died on the spot.

The culprits ran away. On information, Ranipur police reached the spot and took the body into custody.

Later, they shifted the body to Ranipur Hospital.

The body received by heirs after legal formalities. Ranipur police registered a case, but no arrest so far.