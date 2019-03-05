Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has released Rs 365.231 billion against the total allocation of Rs 675 billion under its Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2018-19 for various ongoing and new schemes.

The released funds include Rs 145.34 billion for federal ministries, Rs 169.48 billion for corporations, and Rs 30.28 billion for special areas, according to latest data released by Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform on Monday.

Out of these allocations, the government released Rs 157.587 billion for National Highway Authority out of total allocation of Rs 185.2 billion, whereas Rs 11.9 billion have been released for NTDC and PEPCO for which an amount of Rs 33.36 billion was allocated under PSDP 2018-19.

Similarly, Rs 6.33 billion have been released for Communication Division (other than National Highway Authority) for which the government has earmarked Rs13.97 billion under PSDP 2018-19.

Railways Division received Rs 16.99 billion out of its total allocation of Rs 28.06 billion whereas Aviation Division received Rs 0.742 billion out of total allocation of Rs 3.65 billion.

The government also released an amount of Rs 18.53 billion for various development projects of Higher Education Commission out of total allocation of Rs 30.9 billion, while Rs 18.22 billion have been released for Atomic Energy Commission.

Water Resource division received Rs 28.2 billion out of total allocation of Rs78.09 billion under PSDP 2018-19.

The government also released Rs 2.72 billion for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Division, for which an amount of Rs 12.784 billion have been allocated in the federal PSDP 2018-19 while Rs 0.195 billion have been released for Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority out of its total allocations of Rs0.285 billion.

An amount of Rs 2.228 billion has been released for Finance Division out of its total allocations of Rs12.34 billion and Rs 0.723 billion have been released for Climate Change Division out of its total allocations of Rs0.802 billion for the current year.

Similarly, an amount of Rs 0.32 billion has been released for Petroleum Division out of its allocations of Rs 0.463 billion, Rs1.9 billion for Planning, Development and Reform Division out of its allocations of Rs 7.03 billion whereas Rs 15.56 billion have been released for SUPARCO.

Likewise, the government also released Rs 11.121 billion for States and Frontier Region Division, Rs7.9 billion for Interior Division, Rs 20 million for Human Rights Division, and Rs 411.5 million for National Food Security and Research Division.

The government also released Rs 17.76 billion for AJK (block and other projects) out of its allocations of Rs25.8 billion, and Rs 12.6 billion for Gilgit Baltistan (block and other projects) out of its allocations of Rs 17.5 billion.

The Planning Commission of Pakistan follows the specific mechanism for release of funds. During first quarter (July-September) it releases 20 per cent of development funds, in second quarter (October-December) 20 per cent, third quarter (January-March) 30 per cent and fourth quarter (April-June) 30 per cent.