SARGODHA - Sargodha University Department of Communication and Media Studies Monday arranged a day-long seminar on “Current Security Situation in South Asia: Role, Responsibility and Ethos of Media.”

The seminar was graced by known educationist Dr Shafiq Jallandhry, senior journalist and columnist Abdur Rauf Tahir, academician and political analyst Dr Muhammad Azam, faculty members and number of future media practitioners.

Binod Kumar Paudel, senior analyst and Harvard Research Fellow also glorified the event through Skype.

Speakers of the seminar called for positive, constructive and responsible role of media for peace in the region.

Dr Shafiq Jallandhry addressing the seminar said: “Race for ratings, is causing a misdirected activism that relegates professional ethics to commercialism. Activism manifests itself in sensationalism in reporting events, blowing trivial matters out of proportion, insensitive exposure of tragic events, and non-professional live coverage of law enforcement operations.”

Binod Kumar Paudel said that the problem arises when the public mandate is breached and media power is abused. In that case public interest takes a backseat and truth becomes the casualty at the hands of the custodians of public interest.

Abdur Rauf Tahir said that Indian media played a role as a war-mongering machinery and escalated situation during the current crisis between the two neighboring countries. He said that Pakistan promotes peaceful ties with its all neighboring countries including India and Afghanistan and its efforts are commendable for regional peace.

Dr Muhammad Azam informed the seminar about hybrid war. He said that it is a military strategy that employs political warfare and blends conventional warfare, irregular warfare and cyber-warfare with other influencing methods, such as fake news, diplomacy, law-fare and foreign electoral intervention.

At the end, media practitioners and academia pledged in a declaration to play positive and constructive role in promotion of peace in the region.

The seminar also called United Nations, Saarc and OIC to raise the voice and play their part against the unethical practices used by Indian media in order for prevailing peace and harmony in the region.