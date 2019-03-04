Share:

LAHORE-The multidimensional platform, Shaan-e-Pakistan, led by the visionary Huma Nasr, is back with its upcoming production ‘Shaan-e-Pakistan Musical Achievements’ (SEPMA 2019) to be held in Lahore on 21st March.

The two-day music festival will be held at Royal Palm Golf and Country Club where 11 genre based categories will be given honour achievement paneled by the jury.

Founder of Shaan-e-Pakistan, Huma Nasr said: “SEPMA 2019 aims to celebrate Music and Cultures of Pakistan by recognizing and giving achievements to local Pakistani talent that is widely recognized in South Asia and this will be game changer for all who have tried making their mark in music but lack the opportunity.”

Classical Ghazal singer, Tina Sani said: “Art and politics are two different spheres and should always be kept that way. It is, however, at this point, when emotions are running so high in both the countries, we feel it is better to not let our Indian artists feel pressured or tense in any way. We have decided to celebrate Shaan-e-Pakistan purely with Pakistani musical prodigies this time.”

Pakistan and India share many similarities when it comes to music, art and fashion, and Shaan-e-Pakistan has used these very arenas to propagate a message of unity and peace.

But despite investment of time, effort and resources to get Indian artists on board, the animosity after the Pulwama attacks and the de-escalation of the relationship between the two countries, Shaan-e-Pakistan took a stand against all the negative propaganda fueled by India and decided to drop the Indian talent such as Rekha Bhardwaj, Harshdeep Kaur and Vishal Bhardwaj.

Shaan-e-Pakistan has raised out stronger and better with some very prominent artiste’s exhibit their unrivalled talent at the upcoming #SEPMA2019.

This will create great collaboration of niche Pakistani artists and will definitely give rise to the music industry specifically those musicians who deserve a bigger stage.

Shaan-e-Pakistan presenting SEPMA 2019 will be devoted to celebrating and recognizing music and bringing some of the most talented music maestros including Shafqat Amanat Ali, Javed Bashir, Sanam Marvi, Amanat Ali and many more for a live collaboration. Participants like Yousaf Bashir Qureshi, Saqib Malik and Hajra Yameen will be talking on the evolution of the films.

The role of music in the performing arts will be discussed by Seemi Raheel, Sadaan Peerzada of Rafi Peer Theatre, Amanat ali and Shareef Awan. Tina Sani will be talking on the legacy of the music.

Analyst Faisal Qureshi, Rania A K Durrani of Salt Art, Rabeel Warraich of Patari and singer and musician Ali Zafar will also be participating in the summit on 21st March.