LAHORE - An accountability court will indict Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz in Ramzan Sugar Mills case on March 16.

Both the PML-N leaders appeared before the court. A vice counsel appeared on behalf of the PML-N leader submitted that senior counsel Amjad Pervaiz was not available because of his engagements in the Lahore High Court and sought adjournment.

However, Special Judge of Accountability Court Syed Najamul Hassan declined the request and handed over the reference copies to the accused father and son, and adjourned hearing till March 16. The court also directed them to appear on the next date of hearing so they could be indicted in the Ramza Sugar Mills case.

On Feb 18, the NAB had filed a reference against Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz alleging that the ex-chief minister of Punjab misused his authority and got constructed a 10-km sludge carrier in district Chiniot to facilitate Ramzan Sugar Mills , owned by Hamza. The NAB accused him of taking steps which caused a loss of Rs 213 million to the national exchequer.

On the other side, the court adjourned the hearing of Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing Society scam till March 16. In the case statements of two prosecution witnesses were recorded.

Meanwhile, the court allowed Shehbaz Sharif to leave as he told the court that he was not feeling well. However, the court continued the proceedings in his absence, and recorded the statements of Israr Saeed and Arif Majeed Butt.