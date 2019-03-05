Share:

ISLAMABAD : The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday continued to witness bullish trend as KSE 100-index gained 210.72 points (0.53 percent) to close at 39749 points. On Monday, the market opened with 39539 points, bounced by 159 points during the first hour of the business and later 186 points, taking the total index to 39725 points.

However, during some day hours, the markets moved down and index decreased by 24 points but this proved to be a temporary trend as the market once again gained the momentum, observing positive change of 74 points. Overall, during the first session, the market observed mixed trend and index kept on fluctuating up and down.

During the second session, the market kept moving on positive drift and at one point touched 39841 points with positive change of above 302 points.