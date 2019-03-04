Share:

While chairing the meeting of the Task Force for Civil Services Reforms formed by the Prime Minister, Mr. Khan expressed his utmost determination of depoliticizing the bureaucratic system of the country. Bureaucracy is considered to be the building stone, and the foundation, in the running of any country. The reigning PM has long been of the view of intensifying the bureaucratic system, and, with his party in power, he seems to be putting his words into action. He aims to give the government officials the right to practice their due powers so as to bring about a fair and efficient system.

Despite all its laudatory impacts, introducing such reforms in a country like Pakistan is a tough task. With Zardari and Nawaz (the leaders of the two most prominent parties in Pakistan ever since its creation) at the verge of ending up in prison, and some other unsung state actors gratuitously trying to make a presence in the political cinema, the PTI’s government will have to make some unearthly actions to bring about their leader’s vision into action. Furthermore, the ever changing national and international situations in Pakistan also do not allow for such a change with ease.

Having said so, it can happen! Singapore, small in size and lacking in resources, is ranked as the best bureaucratic country of Asia, with India, despite being at the verge of becoming a major economic power second only to U.S and China, being the worst. However, such a task will not just require the enthusiasm of leaders like Imran Khan, but also the will of the people. The people in charge, the people who elect, the people who suffer, and the people who pay, are altogether responsible for bringing about such a change in the country.

SYEDA NOOR US SEHAR TABASSUM,

Karachi, February 20.