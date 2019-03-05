Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Unknown thieves deprived a jeweller of cash and gold and silver ornaments in Sarafa Bazaar Mirpurkhas here on Monday.

Police said that unknown thieves broke the locks of a jewellery shop of Khalil Ahmed in Sarafa Bazaar and took away gold and silver ornaments worth hundreds of thousands of rupees and cash amounting to Rs60,000.

Khalil Ahmed told the police as well as concerned DSP Mirpurkhas who were conducting the inquiry into this matter. Panic and unrest prevailed among the jewelers in Sarafa Bazaar Mirpurkhas.