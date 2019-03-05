Share:

ISLAMABAD - As part of the government’s plan to launch a decisive crackdown on militant organisations, the government may take control of some religious seminaries associated with banned militant outfits.

Similarly, it is likely the government will seize properties and offices of these banned outfits besides detaining and placing more individuals of such outfits on the proscription list.

The government officials confirmed that a crackdown on the militant and extremists outfits was on the cards as part of Pakistan’s efforts to address the issues arising out of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF)’s decision to continue with keeping Pakistan in its grey list.

Background interviews with the key government officials and security experts revealed that the government will detain and place more activists of banned outfits on the Fourth Schedule of Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.

Muhammad Amir Rana, a security expert and director of Pakistan Institute of Peace Studies (PIPS) said that the government as part of its crackdown may seize properties and offices of the banned militant organizations. Similarly, more activists of these outfits might be placed the 4th Schedule of ATA that restricts movement of such persons and puts a bar on them for carrying out banking transactions, he said.

Rana further said that this would have to be seen whether the government announces some de-radicalization plan to bring such individuals into the mainstream. “At the moment, the government has no de-radicalisation plan in hand,” he added. The crackdown on the militant out fits is part of the government’s efforts to meet May deadline of FATF to get its name from the global anti-money laundering watchdog’s grey list and avoid for further moving into the black list .

According to some official sources, FATF in its meetings held between February 18-22 in Paris showed its dissatisfaction on the risk assessment of Pakistan posed by the militant outfits like Jamaatud Dawa (JuD), its charity wing Falah-e-Insanyat Foundation (FIF) and Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM). Pakistan has been asked to take legal and administrative measures to curb activities of these outfits, they said.

Explaining the legal measures, a government official said that Pakistan would have to introduce new legislation so that these banned outfits could not get relief from the court as they had been getting in the past.

The National Security Committee under the chair of Prime Minister Imran Khan in its February 21 meeting had decided to accelerate action against proscribed organisations and ordered banning of JuD and FIF. A day later, the government through an order confiscated properties of the banned JeM and took control of its alleged headquarters based in district Bahawalpur of Punjab. The Ministry of Interior had said that the Government of Punjab had taken over the control of a complex comprising a mosque and a seminary in Bahawalpur, which is believed to be headquarters of JeM.

Section 11EE of ATA 1997 says that “the Federal Government may, by order…list a person as a proscribed person in the fourth Schedule on an ex parte basis, if there are reasonable grounds to believe that such person is concerned in terrorism.” Section 11EEE of ATA gives the powers to the government to arrest and detain those people who have been placed in the Fourth Schedule for a total period not exceeding twelve months.

Last month, FATF at the end of its Paris plenary said that Pakistan failed to demonstrate a proper understanding of terrorism financing risks posed by militant groups and urged it to implement 10-point action plan by May 2019 to remove its name from the grey list.

The FATF said that Pakistan had revised its Terrorism Financing (TF) risk assessment; however, it did not demonstrate a proper understanding of the terrorism financing risks posed by militant groups like “Da’esh, Al Qaeda, Jamaat-ud Dawa, Falah-i-Insaniat Foundation, Lashkar-e-Tayyaba, Jaish-e-Mohammad, Haqqani Network, and persons affiliated with the Taliban.”