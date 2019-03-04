Share:

ANKARA (AA) Turkish gendarmerie neutralized a total of 1,149 terrorists last year, according to an annual report released by the country’s security forces on Monday.

The figures revealed by the Gendarmerie General Command indicated that a total 167 arrests were made in 2018 of terror financing charges.

Last year, security forces carried out a total of 97,361 operations against terrorism, including 58 large and 541 middle-scale operations.

The report showed 600 neutralized terrorists had been captured dead with 24 wounded, 403 captured alive and 122 surrendering.

Some 827 infantry rifles, 45 machine guns, 250 pistols, 74 rocket launchers, mortars and light anti-tank weapons, 2 grenade launchers, 8 missiles, and 14 anti-aircraft weapons were seized, said the report.

Additionally, gendarmerie units captured 469,282 pieces of firearm ammunition, 1,556 grenades, and 22.4 tons of explosives.

Of the 223 terror attacks that took place in areas under the gendarmerie’s jurisdiction last year, 112 security forces and 18 civilians were martyred while 44 civilians were wounded along with 405 security forces.