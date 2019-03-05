Share:

Let me confess at the outset that behaving like a perfect upstart to the delicate business of politics, Faisal Vawda, the minister of water, often annoys me with his OTT conduct. But all of us are designed to err as humans and there should always be some space to forgiving, if someone is willing to amend or seek apology.

Participating in a TV show the other day, the said minister did utter some remarks that were reckless, to say the least. After airing of these remarks he certainly needed to express sincere sounding regrets. He didn’t try, appropriately.

Still, the minister appeared somewhat lucky for the hate preaching crowd on social media didn’t take notice of his remarks. Political Maulanas of the religious-Right eagerly wait, however, for someone to pass such remarks and quickly switch to inciting mode.

Maulana Abdul Shakoor did the same Monday evening. During a yawn-inducing sitting, where neither the government nor the government looked interested to dispense any business, he grabbed the mic on a point of order and delivered a fiery speech against Vawda.

Qasim Suri, the deputy speaker, was chairing the sitting. Conducting house business he often behaves like a stern schoolteacher. But on Monday he surely lost nerves.

The rules, regulating the house business, clearly state that the conduct of a legislator must not be discussed, if he or she is not present in a sitting.

Suri could have firmly applied the said rule and an established practice to get some cooling off time. But he allowed Maulana Ismatullah to speak after the charge-sheeting Abdul Shakoor and then from the PML-N benches, Rohail Asghar Sheikh also delivered a lethal speech.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s turn came too late in the given context. He kept pleading that before condemning Faisal Vawda in an unforgiving manner, the house should wait for his presence in the house.

As if to divert attention from a zealously ignited issue, he cunningly “congratulated” the house.

Through a resolution, Pakistan’s parliament had protested over an invitation to Indian foreign minister for addressing an OIC-connected event in UAE.

At the end of the foreign ministers’ meeting from OIC countries, which Pakistan’s foreign minister did not attend in protest, resolutions were, however, passed that condemned the India’s state brutalities in occupied Kashmir.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi proudly claimed that India-censoring resolution was in effect aimed at assuaging the hurt feelings of Pakistan’s parliamentarians. The opposition was not willing to relish ‘the credit,’ though, and instantly reverted to condemning Vawda.

Before breaking for prayers, Suri had to clearly order that the condemned minister should reach the house to clarify his position and I left for home to punch this column.

The controversy that the JUI legislators have triggered demands a deft handling. Doing so, the PTI also needs to recall its own conduct when it joined the noise that blamed the previous government for allegedly committing “blasphemy,” under the guise of simplifying some election related declarations.

The controversy PTI had stoked while in the opposition eventually made the whole country almost hostage to arson-inciting cadres of a religious outfit.

Lest you forget, since defeated and claiming to have been cheated during the elections of July 2018, Maulana Fazlur Rehman has been holding “million marches,” almost daily, in various towns in the name of “protecting the honor of our Prophet (PBUH).

Faisal Vawda had certainly furnished deadly material to him with his reckless remarks. He and his party must go an extra mile to express regrets and seek apology in a convincing manner.

Vawda had erred in an ominous looking environment demanding total unity among us. It has also diverted national assembly’s attention from a serious business, i.e., approving the financial package Asad Umer had presented last month after focused debate on the current economic situation.

Even after a month after the presentation of the said package, presumably aimed at kick starting the sluggish looking economy, we hardly see things moving in hope inspiring manner.

The average income of our middle classes and salaried segments had almost shrunk to half in real terms. The rates of electricity and gas, on the other hand, have almost doubled and tripled.

Most families from the middle-income groups have begun feeling the unbearable pinch. They seriously fear fast slipping down to the bottom.

So far, the number strong opposition in our parliament has not attempted rabble-rousing on this issue. It rather keeps pleading for the presence of those of its legislators, the NAB had nabbed under corruption charges, in house proceedings.

During the post-Pulwama tensions with India, the opposition clearly walked an extra mile to show national unity. It refrained from extracting political mileage from the “peace gesture” that Prime Minister took by releasing an Indian pilot. Modi government has yet not responded, positively, to his gesture.

Taking advantage of the patriotic mood of these days, the PTI government must encourage a serious and sincere debate on the state of our economy. We desperately need out of the box ideas to furnish energy to our economy. We can’t afford wasting time in vicious condemnation of Faisal Vawda.