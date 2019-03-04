Share:

ISLAMABAD- A visual arts exhibition was held on Monday at Pakistan National Council of the Arts to encourage youth to adopt the emerging field of study.

The event was organised by students of Beaconhouse Margalla Campus’ International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (BMIIB).

The exhibit showcased works of students.

The exhibition was held to assess student’s work in the field of visual arts and to inspire young artists by providing a platform for their work to be displayed in a professional, artistic venue, giving them a taste of a professional artist’s experience.

The show included a variety of art work, including paintings, photographs and multimedia pieces.

Artists that participated in the exhibition were Fatemah Kiani, Zahra Malik, Hijab Rizwan and Hadiya. The artistic themes varied within existing socio-political issues, cultural and ideological differences, different perspectives, poverty, economic equality, the environment, Sufism, spirituality and peace.

Nasir Kasuri, executive director Beaconhouse School System Northern Region; Ayesha Ansar, Principal BMI and Cluster Head; Bushra Jamal, Manager BMIIB, parents, students and faculty members of BMIIB were present on the occasion.

The jury members who assessed the art pieces were Zarah from Beaconhouse NewLands Campus and Visual Artist Fatimah Kursheed. They critiqued and appreciated the students’ on their work.

All the distinguished guests hailed the efforts done by the young artists.

BMIIB arranges such exhibition every year before the commencement of IBDP final exams.