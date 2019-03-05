Share:

LAHORE - For understandable reasons though, Speaker Ch Parvez Elahi was soft on the Provincial Minster Sibtain Khan during the Question Hour on Monday.

This was in clear deviation from his previous posture. But anybody even with a little knowledge of Punjab’s political history would understand the reason.

In the past few sessions, however, the Speaker has been grilling the provincial ministers apparently for their incompetence to come up with satisfactory answers in the House.

Monday’s Question Hour was meant for questions relating to Forestry, Wildlife and Fisheries department. Parvez Elahi made an exception in Sibtain Khan’s case as he stood to face a volley of questions from Opposition’s firebrands-Malik Arshad and Mian Naseer, both belonging to the PML-N.

A Speaker has sweeping powers in the House. When he decides to bail out a minister in a difficult situation, he would declare: “This makes a fresh question” and move on to next one. At times he would also explain to the agitating member what the minister had not even uttered in reply to any question.

Parvez Elahi exercised this power at least twice during the Question Hour. Previously, he would not give this concession to the ministers.

Mohammad Sibtain Khan, a lawmaker from Mianwali, is one of the six provincial ministers in Usman Buzdar’s cabinet who have previously served as minister in Parvez Elahi’s cabinet during 2002-2007. Others include: Mohammad Basharat Raja, Ch Zaheerudin, Sardar Hussain Bahadur Dareshak, Mian Aslam Iqbal and Hussain Jahania Gardezi. This is also true that it was on Ch Parvez Elahi’s insistence that some of these ministers got the PTI tickets just before 2008 elections.

In such a situation, it is but natural for an ex-Chief Minister to treat his ex-ministers with a degree of love and affection in his new role as the Speaker. It is interesting to note that many still consider some of these ministers, especially Raja Basharat and Ch Zaheeruddin, as members of the PML-Q.

But having said this, it would be unfair not to acknowledge the competence of Mr Sibtain Khan as minister for Forestry, Wildlife and Fisheries. Undoubtedly, he performed better compared with other PTI ministers. It was only on a few occasions that Chair came to his rescue. Also, he was lucky not to have faced the onslaught from the opposition benches for one full hour. The Question Hour ended in just 30 minutes as the Assembly members had asked only four questions relating to his department.

Monday’s Assembly sitting also revealed another aspect of Ch Parvez Elahi’s personality. A seasoned politician from Gujrat, Parvez is generally known as the politician who would tend to his old relations. But after all he is a human being and may act against his temperament on occasions. The House on Monday saw Prosecution Minister Ch Zaheeruddin Ahmad begging for the Assembly floor, but the Speaker just ignored his pleading at least twice. Seeing his former boss wholly inattentive to his requests, Ch Zaheeruddin left his designated seat and sat on the front benches. Now he was clearly visible to the Speaker. This change of seat worked well. It was on a third attempt that the Chair gave him the floor.

The minister, however, had nothing important to say. He just wanted to make the point that if the mover is satisfied with the answer, no other member should be allowed [by the Chair] to ask a supplementary question from a minister. “Please, sort it out with the Opposition”, came a brief answer from the Speaker.

Also, it is strange but true that Speaker Parvez Elahi has got a special liking for two legislators in the opposition benches. He would never refuse a point of order from Waris Kallu of the PML-N and Syed Hassan Murtaza of the PPP. Most probably, he likes the two legislators for their amusing mannerism and Seraiki accent.

Opposition Leader Hamza Shehbaz Sharif made his entry into the House yesterday after around a month. PML-N legislators greeted him by giving him a standing ovation and chanting their most favorite slogan: “Shair Aaya, Shair Aaya”. In his absence, former Speaker Rana Mohammad Iqbal kept his seat warm by not leaving it vacant till his arrival in the House. This is notwithstanding the practice that members usually don’t sit on the seats designated for Leader of the House and Leader of the Opposition in their absence. But Rana Iqbal from Phoolnagar is surely an exception.