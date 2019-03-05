Share:

SUKKUR - Vice President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Ladies Wing, Sukkur division, Safia Baloch has said that the entire world has given importance to Kashmir issue for the first time. She stressed that Kashmir issue should be resolved in an amicable way

to ensure durable peace in the region.

In her statement, issued here on Monday, she said that Indian PM Narendra Modi had been exposed where the masses got to know their PM’s war hysteria.

War has never been a solution to any problem between countries

She said that the entire world at large had applauded Prime Minister Imran Khan’s peace offer to India as war had never been a solution to any problem among the countries.

She stated that the PTI-led government wanted peace in the region and settlement of all mutual issues through dialogue. The Pakistani Armed Forces also proved the country’s vision for peace through their actions.

She further said: “We are a peace loving nation and we do not want war.” She added: “Our Prime Minister has already given the message of peace.”