LAHORE - Important political leaders hailing from different districts called on acting Governor Punjab Ch Parvez Elahi and MNA Moonis Elahi and announced joining Pakistan Muslim League (PML) at the Governor’s House here on Wednesday.

These leaders included former federal minister Mushtaq Ahmad Cheema, former members of Punjab Assembly Mian Asghar Jeeweka, Deewan Ikhlaq Ahmad, Khalid Gill, Rai Qadir, former Town Nazim Sajjad Haider, Sadaqat Khan Lodhi, Ziaullah Gujjar, Rehan Kissana, Haji Abdul Qadir, Arif Chema, Aamer Waraich and Khalid Pervez. General Secretary Muslim League Punjab Senator Kamil Ali Agha, former MPA Arif Gill and other leaders were also present.

Welcoming the leaders joining the party, Acting Governor Ch Parvez Elahi said that PML-Q’s first priority had been to solve peoples’ problems. He advised the new entrants not to waste time by indulging in allegations mongering and rather believe in politics of service. “Our works should speak louder than our words,” he said.

Parvez also remembered last tenure of his party as the era of public service as people remembered that period even today.

Ch Parvez Elahi said that PML-Q would fully and actively take part in the coming local bodies’ elections and new comers would be fielded to contest for important offices.