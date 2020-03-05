Share:

LAHORE - Provincial Minister for Health Dr.Yasmin Rashid on Wednesday reviewed advance measures and recent situation of suspected cases of coronavirus throughout the province.

In a meeting, health secretaries Capt (R) Muhammad Usman Younas and Barrister Nabeel Ahmed Awan informed the minister about the advance precautionary measures being taken throughout the province to cope up with coronavirus.

Dr. Yasmeen Rashid said that screening process of passengers at airports and on land routes were being carried out. People should also adopt preventive measures keeping in view the principles of hygiene, she said.

On the directions of Punjab Chief Minister, details were being obtained from different departments on daily basis regarding coronavirus.

All necessary medical equipments and medicines were available in abundance in all ICUs of hospitals. She urged the media to play its positive role for creating awareness among the masses regarding coronavirus.

The government was also monitoring advance measures being taken and awareness campaign being spread among the masses regarding coronavirus. She directed that all departments concerned should work in a coordinated manner regarding adopting preventive measures from coronavirus.

Dr Yasmeen said that an affective advertisement campaign was also being run for creating maximum awareness among the masses regarding coronavirus. The health department was ready to deal with any untoward situation and emergency in the province, she added.