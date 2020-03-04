Share:

ISLAMABAD-Islamabad police would continue accountability process to improve functioning of the department and bringing transparency in policing affairs.

It was stated by Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed while chairing a meeting which was held to review performance of investigation officers of Saddar Zone. SP Saddar Muhammad Umar Khan, all SDPOs, SHOs and investigation officers were also present on the occasion.

The DIG said that performance accountability of police officers serving at police stations and investigating various cases has been started. He scrutinised the performance of each police official and directed to transfer two investigation officers to other divisions over poor performance.

Waqar ordered to issue show-cause notices to 25 investigation officers for not having up to the mark performance while 10 officials were issued warning to improve their performance, according to a press release issued by the capital police on Wednesday.

He awarded prize and commendation certificates to two investigation officers over good performance.

He also gave deadline of 15 days to all the police officers to ensure effective policing.

Those not showing satisfactory performance would be transferred to other divisions and no laxity would be tolerated, he added. The DIG (Operations) said that accountability process would continue and those showing good performance would be awarded.

He also directed for effective crackdown and operation in the city against drug pushers, bootleggers, proclaimed offenders, court absconders and professional alm-seekers. He also directed to ensure effective action against those having illegal weapons.

Waqar said that such meetings would be held in each Police Zone and performance of each police official would be reviewed on merit.

Meanwhile, Shalimar police have recovered a dead body from a green belt at Ibn-e-Sina Road in front of sector G-11/3 of the capital. The body was stuffed in a sack. The dead body could not be identified.