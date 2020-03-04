Share:

Rawalpindi-Additional District Collector Revenue (ADCR) Capt (Retd) Shohaib Ali has suspended a land revenue officer of Moza Khanna Daak over corruption charges while transferred another official of land record department here on Wednesday. A notification in this regard has also been issued by the ADCR.

According to details, a citizen appeared before DC Capt (Retd) Anwar ul Haq in an open court and lodged a complaint stating that he visited the office of land revenue officer Moza Khanna Daak for getting land ownership document for which he (land revenue officer) received bribe from him.

The DC ordered an inquiry against the accused land revenue officer during which he was found guilty. DC ordered ADCR to suspend the land revenue officer.