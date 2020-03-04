Share:

LAHORE - Apple is said to be working on a new 14.1-inch MacBook Pro as per the latest online report. As reported by Mac rumors, the latest research note from popular Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reveals that the Cupertino-based tech giant is working on a new 14.1-inch MacBook Pro. The note also suggests that along with the new MacBook Pro, a new iMac Pro with a 27-inch display and a 7.9-inch iPad mini are also in works. Kuo also added that these three new products and a new 16-inch MacBook Pro, 12.9-inch iPad Pro, and 10.2-inch iPad will have Mini-LED displays. Kuo also added in the research note that with the new 14.1-inch MacBook Pro that with this launch in place Apple is planning to focus on a new size for its smaller MacBook offering.

Barbie honors world champion Dina Asher with her very own doll…

LAHORE -Barbie has unveiled its latest “Shero” doll in honor of the fastest woman in British history, Dina Asher-Smith. The World Champion sprinter designed her very own one-of-a-kind doll and shared her experience working with Barbie in a press release: “It’s an honor to work with Barbie as a ‘Shero’ and work together to inspire future champions! Growing up, sportswomen were less visible in the media and there is still a gap when it comes to women’s sports, which is why representation is so important.

For Barbie to champion female athletes and different sports shows future generations that anything is possible. I hope little girls will see my doll and be inspired to take up and continue to enjoy sports! There are so many amazing things have happened because of my love for running, but having my own Barbie is definitely up there.” This initiative also ties in with Barbie’s Dream Gap Project – an ongoing global initiative to raise awareness around limiting factors that prevent girls from reaching their full potential.