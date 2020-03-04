Share:

ISLAMABAD-The sale and production of cars dipped by 43.92 percent and 46.08 percent respectively during first seven months of financial year 2019-20 compared to corresponding period of last year. During the period under review, as many as 69,192 cars were sold against the sale of 123,391 units while the production of cars decreased from 134,177 units to 72,337 units, showing negative growth of 43.92 and 46.08 percent respectively, according to Pakistan Automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA). Among cars, the sale of Honda cars went down by 65.91 percent from 25,810 units in last year to 8,797 units during current year while Suzuki Swift sale also dipped by 55.55 percent from 2,880 units to 1,280 units during this year. The sale of Toyota Corolla went down from 33,303 units to 15,187 units, showing decreased of 54.39 percent, the data revealed. Similarly, the sale of Suzuki Cultus also went down from 12,942 units to 8,310 units, witnessing decreased of 35.79 percent while the sale of Suzuki Wagon-R witnessed a sharp decline of 73.34 percent from 19,181 units to 5,113 units during the period under review. Meanwhile, the sale of Suzuki Mehran production of which has been suspended by Pak Suzuki was recorded 1,699 units against 19,535 units during July-January (2018-19). The sale of Suzuki Bolan also witnessed decline of 65.50 percent from 9,470 units to 3,354 whereas the sale Suzuki Alto was recorded at 25,452 units during July-January (2019-20). On the other hand, the production of Honda cars went down by 68.26 percent from 25,939 units to 8,232 units during the period under review whereas the production of Suzuki Swift witnessed a sharp decline of 69.21 percent from 3,239 units to 997 units during first seven months of FY 2019-20. The production of Toyota Corolla decline from 33,390 units to 15,256 units, showing decreased of 54.30 percent, it added. The production of Suzuki Cultus also decreased from 13,910 units to 8,115 units, witnessing decrease of 41.66 percent while the production of Suzuki Wagon-R witnessed a sharp decline of 66.95 percent from 20,845 units to 6,889 units during the period under review.

Meanwhile, the production of Suzuki Bolan witnessed sharp decline of 63.48 percent from 10,853 units to 3,963 units during July-January (2019-20).