ISLAMABAD-The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has sent a letter to the Interior Ministry for the re-employment of its Member Engineering Humayun Akhtar Khan—who is going to attain his superannuation in the third week of March.

The letter was written last week by the Human Resource Directorate (HRD) of the civic body in which the ministry was asked to take up the matter of the re-appointment of member engineering with the federal government.

Capital Development Authority’s spokesperson Syed Safdar Shah when approached has confirmed that a letter has been written by the authority but he said the interior minister being our supervisory ministry would have to take a final decision in this regard.

An engineer, Humayun Akhtar Khan is a grade-20 officer of the authority presently working as member engineering Capital Development Authority on look-after charge given by the federal government as a stopgap arrangement.

Whereas, he is also holding additional charge of Chief Officer, Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad.

The Local Government Commission is headed by the Special Assistant of the Prime Minister on CDA Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan. However, the Islamabad High Court had restrained Local Government Commission from taking any adverse action against Mayor Sheikh Anser Aziz, who termed the said reference as a malafide move.

Capital Development Authority pleaded in the aforementioned letter that the Member Engineering Humayun Akhtar Khan may be given re-employment under its Employees (Services) Regulations 1992 as a number of development projects are underway in his supervision across the city while several are in pipeline about which he is fully aligned.

The letter further contained that in case of his retirement there is a possibility that an ongoing pace of work would be disturbed so that is why his re-employment should be considered by the appropriate forum.

The section 22 of CDA Employees (Services) Regulations 1992 deals with re-employment of retired officers.

However, post retirement employment of a grade-20 officer can only be made with the approval of the prime minister, which also needs extra ordinary circumstances and a strict criteria is in place to be followed in letter and spirit.

The rules stated that such re-employment can be made but in case of non-availability of suitably qualified or experienced persons to replace the retiring employee and when the seniority of other officers remain unaffected. However, when checked from the authority, it was found that two grade-20 officers of engineering cadre named Ayaz Khan and Asif Jah are in the row to assume the office upon Humayun’s retirement.

In past, a similar summary to give re-employment to the Member Planning Asad Mehboob Kiani was also moved to the federal government in previous regime of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz. However, same could not be materialised as well.

On the other side, Capital Development Authority Officers Welfare Association’s General Secretary Naimat Ullah while responding on the issue has said that Mr. Humayun is a good officer but he should leave the office after his retirement.

“The re-employment of a member is meant to deprive other officers who are in que,” he said, adding: “We will give him a respectful farewell but will oppose if given extension.”