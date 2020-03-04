Share:

ISLAMABAD-Paris has its icons. Some are structural, like the Eiffel Tower and the Louvre. Others are theoretical, like love and liberty. And then there are those of the natural variety, namely the River Seine. In such a cosmopolitan city, the waterway has literally and figuratively carved its path into the annals of history: It has been written about in poems and novels, depicted in monumental artworks, featured in films, and now, thanks to Chanel, taken center stage at Paris Fashion Week. The storied French maison has long been a proponent of celebrating the best of the City of Light. Under the helm of its eponymous founder and her predecessor, Karl Lagerfeld, the joie de vivre of the Latin Quarter, seduction of Montmartre, and bustle of Le Marais have all inspired their design sensibilities.