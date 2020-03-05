Share:

KARACHI - A city court in Karachi sentenced a Chinese national on Wednesday after charges of stealing data and committing ATM-skimming proved against him. The sessions court awarded overall six years and three months jail sentence to Leo Lin after he found guilty of the crime. The court also slapped Rs. one million fine over the convict.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had detained Leo Lin and charged him with committing electronic crimes, fraud and forgery in different localities of Karachi and using skimming device at the ATM machine. He had stolen bank data from different ATM machines in the city, FIA prosecutor Zakir Ahmed had argued before the court. The court pronounced verdict after founding the accused guilty of the offence.