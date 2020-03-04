Share:

ISLAMABAD-Researchers from the University of Auckland in New Zealand worked with a kea parrot and found she could combine data and predict uncertain future events. The grasp of statistics was thought to be unique to great ape species, such as humans, gorillas and orangutans but this research suggests that isn’t the case. The discovery revealed that as well as being able to talk, the birds outperform monkeys and human children in basic maths. Tests on the Kea, a parrot species from New Zealand, showed they work out odds to choose which hand a token is in - in order to get a food reward. Researchers found the parrots combine all the available data including where it is picked from - and who is doing it - to make their decision.

‘They can predict uncertain future events by filling in the gaps from incomplete information,’ said lead author Dr Amalia Bastos. The study mirrored previous trials in primates and human babies and using the same tests on the parrot they found the Kea performed better than babies and monkeys. ‘If you imagine I am placing my hand into a jar with mostly blue sweets and a few yellow and I take something from that jar, but you can’t see what is in my hand, you might guess I have taken a blue one,’ said Bastos. The biologist, an Oxford graduate now based at the University of Auckland, said kea can do the same. Her team trained six parrots - named Blofeld, Bruce, Loki, Neo, Plankton and Taz - to associate black and orange tokens with a food treat, or nothing, respectively. In a series of tests their numbers were varied in two transparent jars, as an experimenter offered them one from each, concealed in a closed fist.

The birds had to opt for a hand by tapping on it and they almost always preferred tokens from jars with a higher frequency of black ones. This meant they were more likely to win them the tasty snack. Even when horizontal barriers were placed inside, altering the proportion of rewarding tokens they could see above, the kea detected the change.