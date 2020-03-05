PESHAWAR - A high-level meeting was
held under the Chairmanship of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
House, Islamabad to review progress made so
far on various ongoing
developmental projects
in communication sector
of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Besides, Federal Minister for Communication
Muraad Saeed, Federal Secretary for Communication, Chairman
National Highway Authority, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,
Secretary C&W Khyber
Pakhtunkhwa, Commissioner Malakand and
other Federal and Provincial high-ups attended the meeting.
The meeting was informed that completion of Swat Expressway Phase-I is in its final
stage, which would be
formally opened for general traffic in June this
year.
The chief minister stated that the completion of
Swat Expressway would
prove to be a milestone
for the speedy development of Malakand Division and added that
the project would also
help boost tourism in
the region. He directed
the concerned authorities to complete the first
phase of Swat Expressway without compromising on the quality of civil work.
The meeting was also
briefed about the progress made so far on the
repair and rehabilitation of other roads infrastructure throughout the
province including Kalam and Naran to facilitate easy access of local
and foreign tourist destination of the province.