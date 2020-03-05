Share:

PESHAWAR - A high-level meeting was

held under the Chairmanship of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

House, Islamabad to review progress made so

far on various ongoing

developmental projects

in communication sector

of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Besides, Federal Minister for Communication

Muraad Saeed, Federal Secretary for Communication, Chairman

National Highway Authority, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,

Secretary C&W Khyber

Pakhtunkhwa, Commissioner Malakand and

other Federal and Provincial high-ups attended the meeting.

The meeting was informed that completion of Swat Expressway Phase-I is in its final

stage, which would be

formally opened for general traffic in June this

year.

The chief minister stated that the completion of

Swat Expressway would

prove to be a milestone

for the speedy development of Malakand Division and added that

the project would also

help boost tourism in

the region. He directed

the concerned authorities to complete the first

phase of Swat Expressway without compromising on the quality of civil work.

The meeting was also

briefed about the progress made so far on the

repair and rehabilitation of other roads infrastructure throughout the

province including Kalam and Naran to facilitate easy access of local

and foreign tourist destination of the province.