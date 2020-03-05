Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed to achieve the fixed targets for enhancing the provincial resources and asked the line departments to perform their duties proactively to achieve the tax and non-tax revenue targets.

“Any delay in these steps, taken for increasing the resources, would be intolerable,” he warned while chairing a high-level meeting at his office on Wednesday.

The meeting reviewed progress made on ADP, future targets and the performance of departments responsible for collection of taxes. Secretary Finance gave a briefing about departments’ financial performance and future targets.

The Chief Minister expressed displeasure over delay in steps taken for increasing revenue by some departments and said that revenue targets would be achieved by speedily disposing of file work and not by wasting time.

“The official work should not be furthered by moving files from one department to another department,” he said while emphasizing that files should not be kept pending without any valid reason. He noted that precious time would have not been wasted if departments had performed timely.

Chief Minister reiterated that file work should be disposed of speedily while following rules and regulations and added that increasing resources was essential to further facilitate the people. He directed that line departments should ensure achieving their targets by working day and night.

He stated that an amount of 211 billion rupees had been released under the Annual Development Programme and the government had also saved billions of rupees by curtailing unnecessary expenditures. The Chief Minister said that departments should ensure timely and correct utilization of released funds because the timely utilization of development resources was essential. He assured the government would continue to provide resources on priority basis for health, education and other welfare projects. He directed regular monitoring of funds’ utilization adding that relief package worth billions of rupees would be given in the month of Ramzan.

Provincial Ministers Hashim Jawan Bakht, Dr Yasmeen Rashid, Malik Muhammad Anwar, Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmad, Chief Secretary, IG Police, SMBR, Chairman P&D, Chairman PRA, administrative secretaries and others also attended the meeting.

– PTI made record legislation in short time

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that record legislation had been made in the public interest during the last one-and-a-half-years.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, he said the PTI government started departmental reforms process from the day first and it was strenuously working to rectify drawbacks spanning over many decades.

He criticised the past governments and said that they made legislation for the sake of their personal interests and ignored the public interest.

He said that past rulers bankrupted and devastated the institutions and they were responsible for existing drawbacks of the system.

Also, the Chief Minister Usman Buzdar chaired a meeting at his office on Wednesday to review different proposals about the installation of the wastewater treatment plants and reutilization of the wastewater. The chief minister was told that 60 crore gallons of water was daily wasted to sewerage. Chairman P&D, Commissioner and DC Lahore, Vice Chairman LDA Sh. Muhammad Imran, administrative secretaries, DG LDA and others also attended the meeting.

– warns against use of sewage for vegetable

cultivation

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed to strictly implement a ban on growing of vegetable through sewerage water and added that formal legislation would be made in this regard. He said that different ailments had been increased in Lahore and other cities due to cultivation of vegetables through impure water. The act of growing vegetables through contaminated water would not be tolerated and water reservoirs would be developed in Lahore to save the rainwater. These reservoirs would be developed in Shadbagh, Shahdra, Babu Sabu, Mehmood Boti, Bund Road and other places and rainwater would be stored in greenbelts alongside the roads to improve underground water level, he added.

He said that rainwater treatment plants would be set up in phases in different tehsils of the province. Similarly, recycling plants for ablution water and car washing would also be set up in collaboration with the private sector to reutilize the recycled water. Surface water treatment plants would be established to improve the underground water level, he added.

CM SEEKS REPORT

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from the Administration about the incident of sweeping away of a bus due to flooding in Sakhi Sarwar Canal area of DG Khan. He directed the line departments to expedite their rescue operation to search for the people swept away in the water.