The Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, on Thursday said that conspiracies were being hatched against Benazir Income Support Program (BISP).

Addressing a women convention hosted by PPP women wing in Awan-e-Iqbal, Lahore, he said that PPP has always raised strong voice for women rights and BIPS was its part.

“PPP started BISP to eliminate poverty as over 1.5 million women getting benefits from the program,” Bilawal said adding that PTI and N-League have replaced the program by giving name health cards and Ehsas program respectively.

“When Benazir was running election campaign people said woman can’t run it but people have elected her Pakistan’s PM twice,” chairman PPP said adding that the same elements now admitted woman can lead.