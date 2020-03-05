Share:

KARACHI - Online classes have been introduced in Karachi University to complete the remaining course after Sindh government announced to extend the closure of all educational institutions across the province till March 13.

According to details, different departments including the Public Administration of the university have decided to conduct online classes in order to complete remaining course work of the semester.

It is to be mentioned here that Sindh had announced the closure of educational institutions in the province till March 13 amid fears of spreading of the deadly virus.